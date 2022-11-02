Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Nestle Pakistan, Meezan Bank and UCS won their round matches of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket League played here at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Valencia Cricket Ground. Meezan Bank defeated ClearPath by 6 wickets in the first match played at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the second match at the same venue, Descon defeated ICI by 27 runs. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, UCS thrashed FFC by 10 wickets while in the second match at the same venue, Nestle Pakistan routed TJ International by 6 wickets.