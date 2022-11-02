Share:

Sukkur is the third largest city of Sindh by land, mass and population. Sukkur city has a distinct identity. There are a number of historical places and beautiful scenery. It would not be wrong to say that Sukkur is a city of Saints and Shrines. Saint Hazrat Khair-ud-din commonly known as Jeay Shah Jeelani is one of the famous shrines whose Gadinasheen or caretakers are the Pirzada Family.

This saint migrated from Baghdad to Sindh in the 15th century along with some religious companions for the preaching of Islam. They devoted their whole lives to rendering service to Islam and humanity. There is an old place of worship (Chilla Gah) on the road of Sukkur Civil Hospital and a mosque where he used to stay for forty days in remembrance of Allah Almighty. Now, the mosque is in a completely damaged situation. This is a sacred place. A vast piece of land has been desecrated in an illegal way. No one is raising their voice.

There are also two ancient graves, one of Saint Jeay Shah’s Son and the other of his wife. The names of these graves are being replaced by some unknown persons by some pseudo-intellectuals so that they could misguide others and take some advantage. It injures the feelings of believers and natives when their sacred places are desecrated or violated. Sadly, there is no one who could stop and prohibit this. I appeal to the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and other relevant and concerned authorities to look into this matter and take some crucial actions.

PIRZADA HASSAN RAZA,

Sukkur.