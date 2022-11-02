Share:

ISLAMABAD- Women Police Station team has arrested a female drug peddler and recovered 1,535 gram heroin from her possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to him, following the special directions of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta, the Islamabad police are conducting indiscriminate operations against criminal elements throughout the district. During the operation, police team under the supervision of SHO Women used the latest technology and human resources and arrested a female drug peddler red-handed. The accused is identified as Najma Bibi and a police team also recovered 1,535 grams heroin from his possession. The accused have a previous criminal record also and different cases have been registered against her at Secretariat and Khanna police stations. Further investigation is underway from her. DIG Operations appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed that the safety of the lives and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.