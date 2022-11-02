Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Foreign Office is considering three top officials as next spokesperson.

According to credible sources those who are being considered as spokesperson are Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific Desk) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Additional Secretary (Americas) Mudassar Tippu and Director General (Arms Control) Kamran Akhtar.

However, sources said the final decision is expected to be taken by the new foreign secretary by the middle of the current month.

Incumbent spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to France. Ambassador designate Asim Iftikhar is expected to leave for Paris by the middle of this month.

Asim Iftikhar is paying farewell calls on various constitutional office holders and also meeting businessmen to seek their suggestion as to how to enhance trade ties between Pakistan and France.

Sources said all three diplomats have extensive experience in multilateral and bilateral diplomacy for over twenty years.