LAHORE-Four matches were decided on the opening day of the 3rd Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament being played under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club with the permission of KBBA at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.

The tournament was inaugurated by Muhammad Akhlaq, Manager Coordination of PBL, in a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by notables like KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, international Zafar Iqbal, Zahid Malik and others.

In the first match of the day, Soul Tigers beat Peterson Star (A) 7-1. In the second match, Aram Bagh beat Don Striker by 14-4, in the third match, Karachi Colts defeated Peterson Star (B) by 6-5 while in the fourth and last match of the day, Soul Tigers played extremely well against Peterson Star (C) an outclassed them by 13-1. In these matches, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Salahuddin, Shahzad Ahmed and Rafi Salahuddin played the best game.

Zain Channa, Adnan Salehin, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed were the referees while Daniyal Marwat, Raj Kumar Lakhwani and Zulfiqar Abbas were the technical officials in these matches.

Meanwhile, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has announced 21-member Karachi men’s team for the National Grade-A Basketball Championship to be held in Islamabad from Nov 16. Karachi team will take part in the training camp from Nov 4 to 12 while the 16-member squad will be announced on Nov 12. On Nov 14, the team will leave for Islamabad, so that they may take part in the national championship.