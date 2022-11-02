Fence weapon systems in view of evolving threats,”
the ISPR said. On arrival, COAS received by Lt Gen
Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Army Air Defence Command.
Meanwhile, French Ambassador Nicolas Galey
called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. During the meeting,
matters of mutual interest, including defence
and security cooperation and overall regional
security situation were discussed. Speaking on
the occasion, the Army Chief General Bajwa said
Pakistan values its relations with France and
we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on
common interests.