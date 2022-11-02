Share:

Fence weapon systems in view of evolving threats,”

the ISPR said. On arrival, COAS received by Lt Gen

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Army Air Defence Command.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Nicolas Galey

called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. During the meeting,

matters of mutual interest, including defence

and security cooperation and overall regional

security situation were discussed. Speaking on

the occasion, the Army Chief General Bajwa said

Pakistan values its relations with France and

we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on

common interests.