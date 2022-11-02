Share:

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir says Assemblies will complete their constitutional term and general elections will be held in October next year in accordance with the constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Gujranwala on Wednesday, he reiterated government's commitment to establish the writ of state at every cost by suppressing the anarchist elements with iron hands.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that all the affairs of country are being run in calm manner and the government will not allow fascist elements to succeed in their nefarious agenda.