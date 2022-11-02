Share:

BUREWALA - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs

Choudhary Faqir Ahmed

said that international climate change was the main

reason behind floods in

Pakistan. “Pakistan faced

loss of trillions of rupees

due to climatic change”, He

said this while addressing

a ceremony at local press

club, arranged by different

departments including Social Welfare and Community Development. He stated

that International organizations should come forward

to help Pakistan. The international finance institutions should waive off loans

and extend maximum help

towards the flood stricken

people for their rehabilitation. He however remarked

that World Bank and Asian

Development Bank provided assistance of 150 million and 110 million dollars

respectively. He lamented

the incumbent government

was trying its best to manage funds for rehabilitation

of the flood hit people. The

government is well aware

of the problems of the

masses and making efforts

round the clock to support

the victims-families. He

also urged masses to demonstrate responsibility to

serve the flood hit families.

On the occasion, Principal

Agriculture University sub

campus Burewala Dr Sajid

Nadeem, Sheikh Shehzad

Nadeem and many other

dignitaries also spoke.