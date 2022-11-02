BUREWALA - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs
Choudhary Faqir Ahmed
said that international climate change was the main
reason behind floods in
Pakistan. “Pakistan faced
loss of trillions of rupees
due to climatic change”, He
said this while addressing
a ceremony at local press
club, arranged by different
departments including Social Welfare and Community Development. He stated
that International organizations should come forward
to help Pakistan. The international finance institutions should waive off loans
and extend maximum help
towards the flood stricken
people for their rehabilitation. He however remarked
that World Bank and Asian
Development Bank provided assistance of 150 million and 110 million dollars
respectively. He lamented
the incumbent government
was trying its best to manage funds for rehabilitation
of the flood hit people. The
government is well aware
of the problems of the
masses and making efforts
round the clock to support
the victims-families. He
also urged masses to demonstrate responsibility to
serve the flood hit families.
On the occasion, Principal
Agriculture University sub
campus Burewala Dr Sajid
Nadeem, Sheikh Shehzad
Nadeem and many other
dignitaries also spoke.