BUREWALA    -    Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs 

Choudhary Faqir Ahmed 

said that international climate change was the main 

reason behind floods in 

Pakistan. “Pakistan faced 

loss of trillions of rupees 

due to climatic change”, He 

said this while addressing 

a ceremony at local press 

club, arranged by different 

departments including Social Welfare and Community Development. He stated 

that International organizations should come forward 

to help Pakistan. The international finance institutions should waive off loans 

and extend maximum help 

towards the flood stricken 

people for their rehabilitation. He however remarked 

that World Bank and Asian 

Development Bank provided assistance of 150 million and 110 million dollars 

respectively. He lamented 

the incumbent government 

was trying its best to manage funds for rehabilitation 

of the flood hit people. The 

government is well aware 

of the problems of the 

masses and making efforts 

round the clock to support 

the victims-families. He 

also urged masses to demonstrate responsibility to 

serve the flood hit families. 

On the occasion, Principal 

Agriculture University sub 

campus Burewala Dr Sajid 

Nadeem, Sheikh Shehzad 

Nadeem and many other 

dignitaries also spoke.