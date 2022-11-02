ISLAMABAD   -   Speaker National Assembly Raja 

Pervez Ashraf has said that global 

cooperation is required to tackle the 

challenge of climate change and save 

humanity from its worst effects.

“Climate change is an existential 

challenge to humanity, which can be 

tackled with the global cooperation,” 

said the speaker National Assembly, 

in his meeting with the head of the 

Asia and Pacific Department Mirco 

Günter the Desk Officer for Pakistan, Benjamin Reichenbach and the 

Country Director of Friedriech Ebert 

Stiftung (FES) Pakistan and Dr. Niels 

Hegewisch. Ashraf said that Pakistan 

and Germany enjoy cordial relations 

based on mutual trust and unanimity 

of views on important international 

issues. He said that these ties can be 

enhanced by increasing parliamentto-parliament exchanges between 

both countries. He also lauded the 

support of FES for its Parliamentary 

outreach programme, especially to 

the CPEC Parliamentary Committee 

of the National Assembly. He said 

that parliamentary outreach is essential to build the trust of the common 

people in this sacred institution.

Talking about the severe impacts 

of devastating floods in Pakistan, the 

Speaker said that Pakistan has lost 

billions of dollars of infrastructure 

and hundreds of lives due to these 

climate-induced floods to which Pakistan is the least contributor