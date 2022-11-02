ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja
Pervez Ashraf has said that global
cooperation is required to tackle the
challenge of climate change and save
humanity from its worst effects.
“Climate change is an existential
challenge to humanity, which can be
tackled with the global cooperation,”
said the speaker National Assembly,
in his meeting with the head of the
Asia and Pacific Department Mirco
Günter the Desk Officer for Pakistan, Benjamin Reichenbach and the
Country Director of Friedriech Ebert
Stiftung (FES) Pakistan and Dr. Niels
Hegewisch. Ashraf said that Pakistan
and Germany enjoy cordial relations
based on mutual trust and unanimity
of views on important international
issues. He said that these ties can be
enhanced by increasing parliamentto-parliament exchanges between
both countries. He also lauded the
support of FES for its Parliamentary
outreach programme, especially to
the CPEC Parliamentary Committee
of the National Assembly. He said
that parliamentary outreach is essential to build the trust of the common
people in this sacred institution.
Talking about the severe impacts
of devastating floods in Pakistan, the
Speaker said that Pakistan has lost
billions of dollars of infrastructure
and hundreds of lives due to these
climate-induced floods to which Pakistan is the least contributor