ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja

Pervez Ashraf has said that global

cooperation is required to tackle the

challenge of climate change and save

humanity from its worst effects.

“Climate change is an existential

challenge to humanity, which can be

tackled with the global cooperation,”

said the speaker National Assembly,

in his meeting with the head of the

Asia and Pacific Department Mirco

Günter the Desk Officer for Pakistan, Benjamin Reichenbach and the

Country Director of Friedriech Ebert

Stiftung (FES) Pakistan and Dr. Niels

Hegewisch. Ashraf said that Pakistan

and Germany enjoy cordial relations

based on mutual trust and unanimity

of views on important international

issues. He said that these ties can be

enhanced by increasing parliamentto-parliament exchanges between

both countries. He also lauded the

support of FES for its Parliamentary

outreach programme, especially to

the CPEC Parliamentary Committee

of the National Assembly. He said

that parliamentary outreach is essential to build the trust of the common

people in this sacred institution.

Talking about the severe impacts

of devastating floods in Pakistan, the

Speaker said that Pakistan has lost

billions of dollars of infrastructure

and hundreds of lives due to these

climate-induced floods to which Pakistan is the least contributor