ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the

coalition government would complete its remaining term and general

elections would be held on time.

Talking to a private news channel,

he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf leadership has no clear agenda

to justify its long march.

He said that Khan Sahib was targeting national institutions to fulfill his

personal desires, adding that “ we are

democratic people and ready to discuss matters of public interest”.

Replying to a question, he said that

the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,

adding, Imran Khan’s politics of lies

and fake character has been exposed.

IMRAN KHAN WANTS TO

DESTABILISE PAKISTAN: ALI

PERVAIZ MALIK

Member National Assembly Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali

Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran

Khan was not pressurizing the incumbent government for holding early

elections, but he merely wanted to

spread chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) should shun the politics of

agitation, and stubborn attitude adopted to get its unconstitutional demands fulfilled. To a question about

the PTI chief’s demand for early

elections, he said the government

would complete its tenure and hold

the general election next year.

After losing the power, he said, PTI

leaders started a malicious campaign

against the state institutions.

He said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect

the democratic and constitutional

system of the country.

NATIONAL LIBRARY TO GET

MODERN FACILITIES: PM’S AIDE

Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir

Muqam on Tuesday said the heritage division would take measures to

equip the National Library of Pakistan

(NLP) with modern facilities on a par

with international standards.

During his first visit to the NLP, he

directed the library officials to immediately resolve the low internet issue

to facilitate students and researchers.

He also issued directives to expedite

work on the proposal of Digital Library Services at the NLP.

The advisor said he would also

discuss with the prime minister the

matters related to the NLP as it was

a very important place for students,

and new schemes would be initiated

to make it more useful. Talking to media, he said the masses should reject

the people dividing the nation as the

government, under the leadership of

Shehbaz Sharif, was working for economic stability providing maximum

relief to the masses. Joint Secretary

National Heritage and Culture Division Shehzad Durrani and officials of

NLP were also present at the meeting.

NLP senior officials briefed the

PM aide about the history, functioning, performance, future plans and

the issues being faced by the library

employees and students.

The meeting was informed that

the library had a total collection of

300,000 books and also published 47

volumes of the Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had also registered

2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN)

system since 1985 and facilitated

227,710 readers since 2002.