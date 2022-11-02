ISLAMABAD   -   Former prime minister Shahid 

Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the 

coalition government would complete its remaining term and general 

elections would be held on time.

Talking to a private news channel, 

he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf leadership has no clear agenda 

to justify its long march.

He said that Khan Sahib was targeting national institutions to fulfill his 

personal desires, adding that “ we are 

democratic people and ready to discuss matters of public interest”.

Replying to a question, he said that 

the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, 

adding, Imran Khan’s politics of lies 

and fake character has been exposed.

IMRAN KHAN WANTS TO 

DESTABILISE PAKISTAN: ALI 

PERVAIZ MALIK

Member National Assembly Pakistan 

Marriyum says firing on Imran Khan should not be politicized; demands thorough probe into incident

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali 

Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran 

Khan was not pressurizing the incumbent government for holding early 

elections, but he merely wanted to 

spread chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 

(PTI) should shun the politics of 

agitation, and stubborn attitude adopted to get its unconstitutional demands fulfilled. To a question about 

the PTI chief’s demand for early 

elections, he said the government 

would complete its tenure and hold 

the general election next year.

After losing the power, he said, PTI 

leaders started a malicious campaign 

against the state institutions.

He said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect 

the democratic and constitutional 

system of the country.

NATIONAL LIBRARY TO GET 

First winter rain with snowfall expected in country from weekend

MODERN FACILITIES: PM’S AIDE

Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir 

Muqam on Tuesday said the heritage division would take measures to 

equip the National Library of Pakistan 

(NLP) with modern facilities on a par 

with international standards. 

During his first visit to the NLP, he 

directed the library officials to immediately resolve the low internet issue 

to facilitate students and researchers. 

He also issued directives to expedite 

work on the proposal of Digital Library Services at the NLP. 

The advisor said he would also 

discuss with the prime minister the 

matters related to the NLP as it was 

a very important place for students, 

and new schemes would be initiated 

to make it more useful. Talking to media, he said the masses should reject 

PM, ministers condemn firing on Imran Khan's container, summons report

the people dividing the nation as the 

government, under the leadership of 

Shehbaz Sharif, was working for economic stability providing maximum 

relief to the masses. Joint Secretary 

National Heritage and Culture Division Shehzad Durrani and officials of 

NLP were also present at the meeting.

NLP senior officials briefed the 

PM aide about the history, functioning, performance, future plans and 

the issues being faced by the library 

employees and students.

The meeting was informed that 

the library had a total collection of 

300,000 books and also published 47 

volumes of the Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had also registered 

2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) 

system since 1985 and facilitated 

227,710 readers since 2002.