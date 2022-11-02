ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the
coalition government would complete its remaining term and general
elections would be held on time.
Talking to a private news channel,
he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf leadership has no clear agenda
to justify its long march.
He said that Khan Sahib was targeting national institutions to fulfill his
personal desires, adding that “ we are
democratic people and ready to discuss matters of public interest”.
Replying to a question, he said that
the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,
adding, Imran Khan’s politics of lies
and fake character has been exposed.
IMRAN KHAN WANTS TO
DESTABILISE PAKISTAN: ALI
PERVAIZ MALIK
Member National Assembly Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali
Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran
Khan was not pressurizing the incumbent government for holding early
elections, but he merely wanted to
spread chaos in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) should shun the politics of
agitation, and stubborn attitude adopted to get its unconstitutional demands fulfilled. To a question about
the PTI chief’s demand for early
elections, he said the government
would complete its tenure and hold
the general election next year.
After losing the power, he said, PTI
leaders started a malicious campaign
against the state institutions.
He said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect
the democratic and constitutional
system of the country.
NATIONAL LIBRARY TO GET
MODERN FACILITIES: PM’S AIDE
Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir
Muqam on Tuesday said the heritage division would take measures to
equip the National Library of Pakistan
(NLP) with modern facilities on a par
with international standards.
During his first visit to the NLP, he
directed the library officials to immediately resolve the low internet issue
to facilitate students and researchers.
He also issued directives to expedite
work on the proposal of Digital Library Services at the NLP.
The advisor said he would also
discuss with the prime minister the
matters related to the NLP as it was
a very important place for students,
and new schemes would be initiated
to make it more useful. Talking to media, he said the masses should reject
the people dividing the nation as the
government, under the leadership of
Shehbaz Sharif, was working for economic stability providing maximum
relief to the masses. Joint Secretary
National Heritage and Culture Division Shehzad Durrani and officials of
NLP were also present at the meeting.
NLP senior officials briefed the
PM aide about the history, functioning, performance, future plans and
the issues being faced by the library
employees and students.
The meeting was informed that
the library had a total collection of
300,000 books and also published 47
volumes of the Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.
The library had also registered
2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN)
system since 1985 and facilitated
227,710 readers since 2002.