The federal government on Wednesday decided to consult the media fraternity and other stakeholders over an approved amendment empowering the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against anyone who intends to spread rumors and false news against state institutions on social media.

In this regard, the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said if journalists say that this bill will restrict freedom of expression, then the government will take back this amendment , adding that there are many things circulating on social media that affect people’s personal lives have to be controlled.

"The media and journalistic organizations should guide us while maintaining freedom of expression," Rana said.

Rana Sana clarified that this bill was passed by the government and that a discussion will be held over transferring powers to the FIA.