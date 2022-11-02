Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said he had no ‘favorites’ but wants the appointment of the new COAS on merit.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan in his recent interview with Independent Urdu said “I do not have any favorite, the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff should be based on merit.”

Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari should not appoint COAS because both are ‘criminals’ of the nation.

The former prime minister ruled out the possibility of PTI long march failure and said they are going to Islamabad and his ‘whole plan’ is ready.

“My whole plan is ready, what will I do after Islamabad March is a secret.”

Regarding negotiations with the incumbent federal government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that there can be no more negotiations with thieves, who have looted the country’s resources while being in power.

Replying to a question regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments, Imran Khan replied he can do ‘anything.’

Earlier, the former prime minister clarified that he did not talk about the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension but urged to maintain merit and defer the appointment of the army chief until fresh elections.