GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday

claimed that when the ong march would reach Islamabad the police

would join the protesters ‘because they are also

against the thieves.’ Addressing the participants of

the long march in Gujranwala, Imran Khan warned

interior minister saying, “Rana Sanaullah! Your

time has come as well.” He went on to say, “I know

you are sweating now. Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz

Sharif. Listen to me, when we will reach Islamabad

the police you are spending millions on will join us

because they too are against thieves.”

Reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s recent statements,

PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the interior minister of “grave consequences.” Urging the

masses to join the PTI’s long march, he said, the

thieves were imposed on us under a foreign conspiracy. Referring to the statements of the ruling

alliance, the former PM said, “Rats are threatening us while sitting there (in Islamabad).” He said

that he would give a call to all Pakistanis when he

reaches Islamabad.

Addressing the marchers, Khan said let me clarify the difference between theft and corruption.

“Whoever steals a watch, phone or is involved in

the theft is a thief,” he said, adding that stealing a

country’s money is also corruption. The big corrupts steal the country’s money and still wish to

get an NRO,” he said taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the participants, the PTI chief

claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would

return to Pakistan in a similar manner to Ishaq

Dar. He told his supporters that when the PML-N

leader returns to Pakistan they would go to welcome him and escort him to the Adiala jail.

The PTI chief also challenged Nawaz to return

to Pakistan and contest elections against him

from any constituency. “Nawaz Sharif, whenever you come back and contest elections, I challenge you, I will go to your constituency and defeat you,” said Imran.