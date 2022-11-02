GUJRANWALA    -      Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday 

claimed that when the ong march would reach Islamabad the police 

would join the protesters ‘because they are also 

against the thieves.’ Addressing the participants of 

the long march in Gujranwala, Imran Khan warned 

interior minister saying, “Rana Sanaullah! Your 

time has come as well.” He went on to say, “I know 

you are sweating now. Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz 

Sharif. Listen to me, when we will reach Islamabad 

the police you are spending millions on will join us 

because they too are against thieves.” 

Reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s recent statements, 

PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the interior minister of “grave consequences.” Urging the 

masses to join the PTI’s long march, he said, the 

thieves were imposed on us under a foreign conspiracy. Referring to the statements of the ruling 

alliance, the former PM said, “Rats are threatening us while sitting there (in Islamabad).” He said 

that he would give a call to all Pakistanis when he 

reaches Islamabad.

Addressing the marchers, Khan said let me clarify the difference between theft and corruption. 

“Whoever steals a watch, phone or is involved in 

the theft is a thief,” he said, adding that stealing a 

country’s money is also corruption. The big corrupts steal the country’s money and still wish to 

get an NRO,” he said taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the participants, the PTI chief 

claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would 

return to Pakistan in a similar manner to Ishaq 

Dar. He told his supporters that when the PML-N 

leader returns to Pakistan they would go to welcome him and escort him to the Adiala jail. 

The PTI chief also challenged Nawaz to return 

to Pakistan and contest elections against him 

from any constituency. “Nawaz Sharif, whenever you come back and contest elections, I challenge you, I will go to your constituency and defeat you,” said Imran.