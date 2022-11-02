GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday
claimed that when the ong march would reach Islamabad the police
would join the protesters ‘because they are also
against the thieves.’ Addressing the participants of
the long march in Gujranwala, Imran Khan warned
interior minister saying, “Rana Sanaullah! Your
time has come as well.” He went on to say, “I know
you are sweating now. Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz
Sharif. Listen to me, when we will reach Islamabad
the police you are spending millions on will join us
because they too are against thieves.”
Reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s recent statements,
PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the interior minister of “grave consequences.” Urging the
masses to join the PTI’s long march, he said, the
thieves were imposed on us under a foreign conspiracy. Referring to the statements of the ruling
alliance, the former PM said, “Rats are threatening us while sitting there (in Islamabad).” He said
that he would give a call to all Pakistanis when he
reaches Islamabad.
Addressing the marchers, Khan said let me clarify the difference between theft and corruption.
“Whoever steals a watch, phone or is involved in
the theft is a thief,” he said, adding that stealing a
country’s money is also corruption. The big corrupts steal the country’s money and still wish to
get an NRO,” he said taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
Addressing the participants, the PTI chief
claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would
return to Pakistan in a similar manner to Ishaq
Dar. He told his supporters that when the PML-N
leader returns to Pakistan they would go to welcome him and escort him to the Adiala jail.
The PTI chief also challenged Nawaz to return
to Pakistan and contest elections against him
from any constituency. “Nawaz Sharif, whenever you come back and contest elections, I challenge you, I will go to your constituency and defeat you,” said Imran.