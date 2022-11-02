Share:

The systematic ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiris by the oppressive Indian occupational forces continues. On October 05, 2022, the Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more youth under the guise of a so-called search operations in s Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). As India continues its atrocities and the genocide of Muslims in the occupied valley on a daily basis, its extremist ambitions has been exposed to the world once again. However, its alarms that, the people of the occupied valley living in the age of stones even in today’s modern world.

On the one hand, there is a series of voices being raised at the international level for Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). While, On the other hand, the acts of state repression and terrorism are being carried out by India in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In recent operations, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) under the control of New Delhi has arrested many people during raids at various places.

Besides all this, the Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah’s health was deteriorating since few weeks within confinement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Fascist Modi led regime did not treat him well and due to lack of provision of medical facilities, he died yesterday.

It is pertinent to note here, India kept the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in custody. In spite of his illness, he did not have any treatment facilities due to which he died in custody. Other, Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik is also seriously ill and is in Indian custody. Such criminal acts of India are a slap in the face of the champions of world powers, especially international human rights organizations. Today, the inhabitants of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) seeking justice from the international community.

There is no doubt that due to India’s stubbornness, Kashmiri people are still deprived of their right to self-determination. India is neither willing to negotiate nor is it ready to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council, but in a show of trampling diplomatic norms.

On August 5, 2019, India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution (wherein the special status) given to disputed valley, to which Pakistan reacted strongly. Aftermath, The UN Security Council called THREE emergency meetings one after the other, but no viable action could be taken against India. However, Pakistan has been repeatedly raising the issue of Kashmir in all international and regional elected forums including the United Nations.

In the recent meeting of the UN General Assembly the Prime Minister of Pakistan has expressed grave concerns to the international community by focusing on the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue. That, Pakistan wants to resolve all disputes with India, including Kashmir, through negotiations. But the sad fact is that India is neither ready to come to the negotiating table nor is it willing to follow the resolutions passed by the General Assembly and the Security Council.

However, it is very unfortunate that despite the serious concerns of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, no condemnation statement has come out from the international community against India and no practical steps have been taken to stop its cruel actions. This criminalized silence shows, the world powers pay heed to financial interests in Indian market over humanity. This global indifference and priority over human rights shows in hindsight that India has the full blessings of the world powers, by which it is engaged in its aggressive actions against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

“Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan that is why Pakistan talks about it in every forum. Since 1163 days, Pakistan has restricted all kinds of bilateral affairs including trade relations with India and this is due to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The act of unilateral termination of IIOJK’s special status is illegal and unconstitutional. Pakistan is constantly making the international community realize that India’s move is a threat to peace in the region.” The COAS’s recent statement on Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a reiteration of the determination of the State of Pakistan with regard of Kashmir issue.

At present, the world powers and the international organizations need to understand that peace cannot be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue. India constantly using tactics to upset the balance of power and maintain its usurpation over the occupied valley, which Pakistan cannot tolerate under any circumstances. Both the neighbors are nuclear powers and continued strained relations between them could lead to an unpleasant situation for the entire world that would lead to long-lasting consequences (i.e. similar to Russian-Ukraine crises).

In conclusion, the international community should revisit their power balancing approach that how to resolve the Kashmir issue as soon as possible in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council. In this regard, the OIC and other international Muslim organizations should also use their influence to make the world realize that the Kashmir problem is not only a problem of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim world.