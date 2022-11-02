Share:

ISLAMABAD - As former prime minister Imran

Khan’s anti-government long march

entered into 5th day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday accused the opposition Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of hatching a onspiracy to derail the country’s democratic process.

The interior minister also

condemned the recent remarks

of Chairman PTI Imran Khan,

he gave during an interview,

in which he said: “Let martial

be imposed. Why am I being

threatened?” “The whole nation

and every political worker condemn this statement,” he said

while addressing a press conference here. He said that no political party as well as those parties representing the coalition

government would ever accept

any such unconstitutional step.

At the same time, the minister while referring to the ‘military establishment’ said that

those who could impose martial

law have now decided that they

as an institution would abide

by the Constitution and let the

country move forward through

democratic means.

Rana Sanaullah made it clear

that no talks at any level were

being held with PTI chief Khan.

“You can judge well from his

speeches. Whether he can speak

in such an uncivilized manner if

some talks are being held with

him?” He advised the PTI chairman to shun his “agenda of violence” and sit with the other

political forces of the country

and talk to them to find a better

solution to the present political

stalemate. “Pakistan needs unity and not anarchy.” But Khan

would have to apologize over

his past behaviour and “uncivilized” attitude before holding

negotiations, he added.

The interior minister accused

that the PTI was planning to attack Islamabad through armed

personnel. According to the information gathered from agencies, the party is gaining time by

delaying its already announced

schedule to reach Islamabad

only to arrange weapons and

personnel, he accused. He said

that law enforcement agencies

(LEAs) were ready to thwart any

such move and any armed group

would not be allowed to enter

the capital. He also warned the

chief executives, chief secretaries

and police chiefs of Punjab and

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action against such elements. Otherwise, the Constitution and law

empower the federal LEAs to

take action against such armed

groups, who are either attempting or planning to attack the state

by raiding any place in the country, he stressed.

He went on to say that Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif had

earlier instructed that police

and all LEAs mandated to stop

the violent protestors into the

capital should only be provided with tear gas and rubber bullets. Now the situation is different after two consecutive

statements of senior PTI leader

Ali Amin Gandapur and provincial minister Kamran Bangash

that they would come to Islamabad with weapons. He said

that Gandapur even endorsed

the viral audio clip in which he

can purportedly be heard directing an unknown person to

arrange guns.

Rana Sanaullah said that even

PTI leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda had

played a drama in a press conference by giving an impression

that he was violating the party policy. It was very within the

policy of PTI when Vawda said

that he was seeing bloodshed

and dead bodies through the

long march, he added. He said

that the purpose was to threaten the government to surrender

before demands of the PTI.