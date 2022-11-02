ISLAMABAD   -   As former prime minister Imran 

Khan’s anti-government long march 

entered into 5th day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday accused the opposition Pakistan 

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of hatching a onspiracy to derail the country’s democratic process.

The interior minister also 

condemned the recent remarks 

of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, 

he gave during an interview, 

in which he said: “Let martial 

be imposed. Why am I being 

threatened?” “The whole nation 

and every political worker condemn this statement,” he said 

while addressing a press conference here. He said that no political party as well as those parties representing the coalition 

government would ever accept 

any such unconstitutional step.

At the same time, the minister while referring to the ‘military establishment’ said that 

those who could impose martial 

law have now decided that they 

as an institution would abide 

by the Constitution and let the 

country move forward through 

democratic means.

Rana Sanaullah made it clear 

that no talks at any level were 

being held with PTI chief Khan. 

“You can judge well from his 

speeches. Whether he can speak 

in such an uncivilized manner if 

some talks are being held with 

him?” He advised the PTI chairman to shun his “agenda of violence” and sit with the other 

political forces of the country 

and talk to them to find a better 

solution to the present political 

stalemate. “Pakistan needs unity and not anarchy.” But Khan 

would have to apologize over 

his past behaviour and “uncivilized” attitude before holding 

negotiations, he added.

The interior minister accused 

that the PTI was planning to attack Islamabad through armed 

personnel. According to the information gathered from agencies, the party is gaining time by 

delaying its already announced 

schedule to reach Islamabad 

only to arrange weapons and 

personnel, he accused. He said 

that law enforcement agencies 

(LEAs) were ready to thwart any 

such move and any armed group 

would not be allowed to enter 

the capital. He also warned the 

chief executives, chief secretaries 

and police chiefs of Punjab and 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action against such elements. Otherwise, the Constitution and law 

empower the federal LEAs to 

take action against such armed 

groups, who are either attempting or planning to attack the state 

by raiding any place in the country, he stressed.

He went on to say that Prime 

Minister Shehbaz Sharif had 

earlier instructed that police 

and all LEAs mandated to stop 

the violent protestors into the 

capital should only be provided with tear gas and rubber bullets. Now the situation is different after two consecutive 

statements of senior PTI leader 

Ali Amin Gandapur and provincial minister Kamran Bangash 

that they would come to Islamabad with weapons. He said 

that Gandapur even endorsed 

the viral audio clip in which he 

can purportedly be heard directing an unknown person to 

arrange guns.

Rana Sanaullah said that even 

PTI leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda had 

played a drama in a press conference by giving an impression 

that he was violating the party policy. It was very within the 

policy of PTI when Vawda said 

that he was seeing bloodshed 

and dead bodies through the 

long march, he added. He said 

that the purpose was to threaten the government to surrender 

before demands of the PTI.