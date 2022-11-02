Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that those who are controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have imposed thieves on the country.

Addressing the participants of the long march, the former premier [Imran] went on to criticize the incumbent government, saying that the cases of their leaders have been ended. Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs – PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz – Imran said that, Shehbaz, Maryam and Hamza cases have been finished, while he [Nawaz] is all set to make his way back to the country.

Continuing to take a dig at the coalition government, the PTI chief said that it [government] has rolled out a law that encourages to arrest the small thieves, but sparing the big looters and allowing them to plunder the nation’s money and stash it in foreign accounts.

Imran kept on slamming the government – now in terms of inflation – questioning what made it [government] to increase the prices of POL products, power, and other commodities so significantly.