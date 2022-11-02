Share:

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is being observed today (Wednesday).

This year’s slogan of the day is "Knowing the Truth is Protecting the Truth."

The UN General Assembly through a resolution proclaimed November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on this day in 2013.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers.