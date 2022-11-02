Share:

ustice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya

Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the

presidential reference. During the

hearing, Additional Attorney General

(AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the

bench that after the Supreme Court

judgment in 2013 the Balochistan

govt started the Reko Diq development project and spent Rs5 to 6 billion. However, it was abandoned after

the ICSID judgment and money spent

on development gone wasted. The

AAG said that in order to save $10

billion, the federal govt has decided

to share $900 million to pay to Antofogasta, the mining company, which

is not interested in the Reko Diq project. He apprised the court that if Barrick Gold which will invest $4.5 billion on the project after sometimes

find that the project is not feasible

then Pakistan will have nothing.

Rehman argued that the federal

govt is not challenging the apex court

judgment (2013), adding it’s a massive project and in over a 20 years

the foreign company will invest huge

amount in US Dollars. With the mining and exploration, the adjoining

areas of Reko Diq will also be developed. Justice Bandial said that when

in ’70 when the govt wanted to promote private sector then the Board

was constituted for that purpose. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that when the

govt launched Independent Power

Project then it changed the law, but

the present govt for such a huge foreign investment only relying on the

contract with the Barrick Gold.