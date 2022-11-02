ustice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya 

Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the 

presidential reference. During the 

hearing, Additional Attorney General 

(AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the 

bench that after the Supreme Court 

judgment in 2013 the Balochistan 

govt started the Reko Diq development project and spent Rs5 to 6 billion. However, it was abandoned after 

the ICSID judgment and money spent 

on development gone wasted. The 

AAG said that in order to save $10 

billion, the federal govt has decided 

to share $900 million to pay to Antofogasta, the mining company, which 

is not interested in the Reko Diq project. He apprised the court that if Barrick Gold which will invest $4.5 billion on the project after sometimes 

find that the project is not feasible 

then Pakistan will have nothing. 

Rehman argued that the federal 

govt is not challenging the apex court 

judgment (2013), adding it’s a massive project and in over a 20 years 

the foreign company will invest huge 

amount in US Dollars. With the mining and exploration, the adjoining 

areas of Reko Diq will also be developed. Justice Bandial said that when 

in ’70 when the govt wanted to promote private sector then the Board 

was constituted for that purpose. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that when the 

govt launched Independent Power 

Project then it changed the law, but 

the present govt for such a huge foreign investment only relying on the 

contract with the Barrick Gold.