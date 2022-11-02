Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday welcomed the mega Kissan Package and expressed the optimism that it will lay foundation for a revolution in the agriculture sector.

In a statement, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that a record amount of Rs. 1800 billion has been allocated to boost the agro-based economy. It would definitely help put agriculture sector back on its feet that was badly affected by the deadly floods in the country. They said that Rs. 13 per unit electricity, loans for solar tub-wells, Rs. 10 billion for SMEs and various other steps are the steps in right direction and will help revival of the agriculture sector. However, office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed reservations on the permission of the import of used tractors saying that the government should review this decision as it will hit the local tractor industry hard.

They said that local manufacturers are not only one of the major sources of revenue for the government but direct or indirect employment of more than 1 million people is also attached with tractor industry. “We laud the Prime Minister’s Kissan Package but demand the government to revisit the decision to allow the import of used tractors”, they said and added the used vehicle could spread pollution. They said that the government must be aware of the fact that the benefit of one sector should not be the loss of any other sector.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the government should abolish customs duty and reduce the input cost of production for the local tractor manufacturers. They said that the local tractor industry is playing a strategic role in the promotion of agriculture sector and strengthening the national economy. They said that if the government supports the local tractor industry, it can substantially contribute to the national exports. The office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hoped that the government will reconsider its decision to permit the import of used tractors in the larger interest of the economy.