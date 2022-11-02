Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Local Government Department is working on the provision of one window facility by digitally linking all the municipal utilities and service providing entities.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by Sindh Secretary Local Government Department Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by officials of LG department, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Sindh Building Control Authority, Water Board, Karachi Municipal Corporation and other civic service entities.

The LG Secretary said that all the local government institutions related to municipal services would be connected through a single digital platform. He added that a joint monitoring mechanism of all LG offices would also be devised. Highlighting important role of digitisation in preventing cases of corruption and nepotism, Najam Shah said that Data Management System was being made fully functional and operational in the department as well.