Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while cold in northern areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta and Murree eleven, Gilgit seven and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar six degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus two, Pulwama, Anantnag four, Shopian and Baramulla five degree centigrade.