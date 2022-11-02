Share:

HOUSTON A-US rapper Takeoff, from the chart-topping group Migos, has been shot dead at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas.

The star was killed at a bowling alley where he was playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo, on Tuesday. A representative for the musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Migos were one of the most influential groups of their generation, pioneering a style of rapping in choppy, staccato triplets known as the “Migos flow”. The band, who split earlier this year, scored several international hits including Bad and Boujee, Versace and Walk It Talk It. The shooting took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party when someone opened fire. Security guards in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired the gun.

When they arrived, officers said they found a large crowd and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Takeoff was identified as the victim by media outlets including TMZ, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

However, police told the BBC they would not officially confirm an identity until the victim’s family had been notified. Reports that Quavo was also injured in the incident have not been confirmed. Police said two other victims were driven to hospital in private vehicles.

Tributes to Takeoff have been posted on social media. “Forever a legend, I can’t believe this,” wrote Lil Pump on Instagram; while Ja Rule posted an emoji of a dove and sent “love to friends and family”.

Music executive Cole Bennett tweeted that “nothing makes sense anymore. nothing at all”; and Juice Wayne posted a verse about Takeoff, saying «it will never make sense»,

“Takeoff [was] probably the most unproblematic rapper,” added actress Masika Kalysha. “He don’t bother nobody and stay out the way.”