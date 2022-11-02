Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday, while announcing a reserved verdict over the Murree tragedy, banned the illegal construction in Murree.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 7, at least 22 tourists stranded in their vehicles succumbed to the extreme weather during a snowstorm in Murree.

The LHC’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz announced the verdict, which was reserved on May 7 after 24 hearings.

In its verdict, the court ordered that compensation should be increased for the people who were martyred in the Murree tragedy and also directed efforts to improve the waste management system in the city.

The court also banned cutting trees and directed officials to eliminate encroachments, regulate hotels, and residential flats in Murree.