Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday rejected a disqualification reference against the former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The reference was filed by Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, also known as Zulfi Bukhari, which was received by the NA speaker a couple of days ago.

In the reference, it was requested that former President Asif Ali Zardari be disqualified as Member of the National Assembly under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and it should be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The speaker rejected the reference under Clause (2) of Article 63 of the Constitution and sent a copy of the decision to the (ECP).