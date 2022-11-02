Share:

PYONGYANG-North Korea has threatened the US with “powerful follow-up measures” if it does not stop conducting joint military drills with South Korea.

Washington and Seoul on Monday began one of their largest combined military air drills, which will end on Friday. North Korea has also launched a series of missiles in recent weeks in response to the various drills.

This follows intelligence reports that Pyongyang is preparing for its first nuclear weapon test since 2017.

“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, [North Korea] will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” said North Korea’s foreign ministry in a statement.

“If Washington does not want any serious developments not suited to its security interests, it should stop the useless and ineffective war exercises at once. If not, it will have to totally take the blame for all the consequences.” The current military drills, called Vigilant Storm, involve hundreds of airplanes conducting mock attacks 24 hours a day. Early in October, Washington deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan near the Korean Peninsula in a move that was widely seen as a warning to the North - and the carrier took part in a round of naval drills. Seoul said the “rare” deployment showed the “resolve of the South Korea-US Alliance to respond sternly to any North Korean provocations”.