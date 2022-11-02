LAHORE    -   Reacting to 

the criticism 

from some 

p o l i t i c i a n s 

about the DG ISI’s presser last week, 

President Pakistan Muslim 

League (PML) Ch Shujat Hussain Tuesday said it was being misconstrued with purpose as there was nothing 

objectionable in it. In a statement, he said that an impression was being created that 

this presser should have been 

done by someone else instead of the DG ISI. “Given the 

points raised by the DG ISI, 

these issues should have been 

discussed only by the officer 

of the stature of the DG ISI”, he 

said, adding that this was not 

the job of any spokesperson. 

Shujat said that the spy agency’s head had revealed certain facts which could not be 

denied by anybody. “If a politician or any Pakistani gives 

a false coloring to the points 

highlighted during the presser, it would be against the national interest and provide a 

justification to anti-state elements within and outside the 

country to exploit it”, he maintained. The PML president 

said that DG ISI had rightly 

stated that it was a democratic right of the PTI chief Imran 

Khan to take his long march 

to Islamabad, but it should 

not cause anarchy or discard 

in the country thereby allowing the foreign or internal enemy to take benefit of it. Shujat lamented that everybody 

had his own interpretation 

of the word, “traitor” which 

needs to be defined to specify who the traitor is, who is 

being called a traitor and who 

is the one accusing someone of being a traitor. Talking 

about the civil-military contacts, Shujat said that it was 

customary that meetings between low and high ranked 

officers of the civil and military institutions including 

members of the provincial 

and national assemblies do 

take place from time to time 

on different occasions.