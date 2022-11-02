LAHORE - Reacting to
the criticism
from some
p o l i t i c i a n s
about the DG ISI’s presser last week,
President Pakistan Muslim
League (PML) Ch Shujat Hussain Tuesday said it was being misconstrued with purpose as there was nothing
objectionable in it. In a statement, he said that an impression was being created that
this presser should have been
done by someone else instead of the DG ISI. “Given the
points raised by the DG ISI,
these issues should have been
discussed only by the officer
of the stature of the DG ISI”, he
said, adding that this was not
the job of any spokesperson.
Shujat said that the spy agency’s head had revealed certain facts which could not be
denied by anybody. “If a politician or any Pakistani gives
a false coloring to the points
highlighted during the presser, it would be against the national interest and provide a
justification to anti-state elements within and outside the
country to exploit it”, he maintained. The PML president
said that DG ISI had rightly
stated that it was a democratic right of the PTI chief Imran
Khan to take his long march
to Islamabad, but it should
not cause anarchy or discard
in the country thereby allowing the foreign or internal enemy to take benefit of it. Shujat lamented that everybody
had his own interpretation
of the word, “traitor” which
needs to be defined to specify who the traitor is, who is
being called a traitor and who
is the one accusing someone of being a traitor. Talking
about the civil-military contacts, Shujat said that it was
customary that meetings between low and high ranked
officers of the civil and military institutions including
members of the provincial
and national assemblies do
take place from time to time
on different occasions.