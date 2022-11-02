Share:

LAHORE - Reacting to

the criticism

from some

p o l i t i c i a n s

about the DG ISI’s presser last week,

President Pakistan Muslim

League (PML) Ch Shujat Hussain Tuesday said it was being misconstrued with purpose as there was nothing

objectionable in it. In a statement, he said that an impression was being created that

this presser should have been

done by someone else instead of the DG ISI. “Given the

points raised by the DG ISI,

these issues should have been

discussed only by the officer

of the stature of the DG ISI”, he

said, adding that this was not

the job of any spokesperson.

Shujat said that the spy agency’s head had revealed certain facts which could not be

denied by anybody. “If a politician or any Pakistani gives

a false coloring to the points

highlighted during the presser, it would be against the national interest and provide a

justification to anti-state elements within and outside the

country to exploit it”, he maintained. The PML president

said that DG ISI had rightly

stated that it was a democratic right of the PTI chief Imran

Khan to take his long march

to Islamabad, but it should

not cause anarchy or discard

in the country thereby allowing the foreign or internal enemy to take benefit of it. Shujat lamented that everybody

had his own interpretation

of the word, “traitor” which

needs to be defined to specify who the traitor is, who is

being called a traitor and who

is the one accusing someone of being a traitor. Talking

about the civil-military contacts, Shujat said that it was

customary that meetings between low and high ranked

officers of the civil and military institutions including

members of the provincial

and national assemblies do

take place from time to time

on different occasions.