LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on
Tuesday reapproved five
bills rejected by Punjab
governor ignoring Opposition’s calls for lack of
quorum in the house.
Senior member of the
panel of chairman Mian
Shafi Muhammad who
presided over the siting
suspended the Question Hour on labor and
human resources department and allowed
the Treasury to move
the bills. They included
the Punjab Ehsaas Bill
2022, The Urdu Language Bill 2022, The
Multan University of
Science and Technology
Bill 2022, The Punjab
Local Government Bill
2021 and The Sahara
University Bill 2022.
Provincial Minister
for Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Raja Basharat told
the House that these
bills had earlier been
passed by the Assembly and sent to the governor for approval, but
he did assent the bills.
Earlier, the provincial minister for
parliamentary affairs, Muhammad Raja
Basharat, presented
the Punjab Industries
Control on Establishment and Enlargement
Bill 2022, which was
approved by the house
with a majority vote.
During the course
of legislation, the Opposition pointed out
lack of quorum in the
house, but the panel of
chairman ignored its
calls. He maintained
that the Opposition
should not point out
quorum on private
members day