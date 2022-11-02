LAHORE    -      The Punjab Assembly on 

Tuesday reapproved five 

bills rejected by Punjab 

governor ignoring Opposition’s calls for lack of 

quorum in the house. 

Senior member of the 

panel of chairman Mian 

Shafi Muhammad who 

presided over the siting 

suspended the Question Hour on labor and 

human resources department and allowed 

the Treasury to move 

the bills. They included 

the Punjab Ehsaas Bill 

2022, The Urdu Language Bill 2022, The 

Multan University of 

Science and Technology 

Bill 2022, The Punjab 

Local Government Bill 

2021 and The Sahara 

University Bill 2022. 

Provincial Minister 

for Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Raja Basharat told 

the House that these 

bills had earlier been 

passed by the Assembly and sent to the governor for approval, but 

he did assent the bills. 

Earlier, the provincial minister for 

parliamentary affairs, Muhammad Raja 

Basharat, presented 

the Punjab Industries 

Control on Establishment and Enlargement 

Bill 2022, which was 

approved by the house 

with a majority vote. 

During the course 

of legislation, the Opposition pointed out 

lack of quorum in the 

house, but the panel of 

chairman ignored its 

calls. He maintained 

that the Opposition 

should not point out 

quorum on private 

members day