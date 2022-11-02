Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on

Tuesday reapproved five

bills rejected by Punjab

governor ignoring Opposition’s calls for lack of

quorum in the house.

Senior member of the

panel of chairman Mian

Shafi Muhammad who

presided over the siting

suspended the Question Hour on labor and

human resources department and allowed

the Treasury to move

the bills. They included

the Punjab Ehsaas Bill

2022, The Urdu Language Bill 2022, The

Multan University of

Science and Technology

Bill 2022, The Punjab

Local Government Bill

2021 and The Sahara

University Bill 2022.

Provincial Minister

for Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Raja Basharat told

the House that these

bills had earlier been

passed by the Assembly and sent to the governor for approval, but

he did assent the bills.

Earlier, the provincial minister for

parliamentary affairs, Muhammad Raja

Basharat, presented

the Punjab Industries

Control on Establishment and Enlargement

Bill 2022, which was

approved by the house

with a majority vote.

During the course

of legislation, the Opposition pointed out

lack of quorum in the

house, but the panel of

chairman ignored its

calls. He maintained

that the Opposition

should not point out

quorum on private

members day