Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Pakeeza Khan and Asra Gul secured gold medals by winning their respective contests during the first day matches of ten junior category competitions of the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2), being organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the -63kg women’s category, Pakistan’s Pakeeza Khan secured a gold medal, outclassing compatriot Nuzra Jamal from Pakistan 2-0 in a one-sided game. In the -55kg women’s category, Pakistan’s Arsa Gul also fetched a gold medal, comprehensively beating compatriot Ajwa Nadeem from Pakistan 2-0. In the -49kg women’s category, Bahrain’s Yara Binthani won gold by overcoming Pakistan’s Aiman Khan 2-1. In the -63kg male category, Omer Ismail from UAE athlete beat Muhammad Muath from Bahrain by 2-0.

Athletes from the host Pakistan, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Nepal and other countries competed during the first day’s contests and it was a blissful day as the athletes presented remarkable performances. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua (R), along with PTF CEO Omar Saeed and Pakistan Head Coach Yousef Karami, distributed medals among the athletes at Liaquat Gymnasium.