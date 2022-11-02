UNITED NATIONS - Despite the right to self-determination being UN Charter’s “cardinal
principle”, Pakistan has deplored
that millions of people, including
Kashmiris, continue to live under
alien domination and foreign occupation. “The price of this failure is
being paid, in blood, by successive
generations of people living under foreign occupation,” Ambassador Munir Akram, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to
the UN, told the General Assembly’s
Third Committee, which deals with
social, humanitarian and cultural
issues, on Monday.
Speaking in a debate on ‘Right
of the peoples to self-determination, he said that suppression of this
“fountainhead of all other rights”, often brutal and violent, is one of the
gravest violations of Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, referring to extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced
disappearances, rape and sexual violence, torture, curfews, communication blackouts, lockdown of civilian populations, illegal settlements
and demographic changes.
The right to self-determination
must be exercised freely, cannot
lapse with time and must not be obfuscated or eclipsed by conflating
it with terrorism, the Pakistani envoy said. Despite these clear injunctions of international law, Aamir
Khan said that millions continue to
live under alien domination and foreign occupation, calling it a “betrayal” of the UN Charter. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said,
bloodletting has gone on for seventy-five years and has accounted for
the lives of over 100,000 Kashmiris,
who have suffered decades of occupation awaiting the fulfillment of
their UN-promised inalienable right
to self-determination.
Since India’s annexation of Jumma and Kashmir in 2019, there have
been arbitrary arrests, abductions,
violence and a lack of hospitals to
care for the wounded, Aamir Khan
said. “Harrowing stories abound of
widespread torture, inhumane or
degrading treatment and arbitrary
arrests; of how thousands including
children have been abducted from
their homes in the dead of the night,
without any trace; of hospitals running dangerously short of supplies
and turning into graveyards.”
India, he said, ignores the lesson
of history that a people’s yearning
for freedom can never be crushed
by brute force. “We would like to reaffirm that the Jammu and Kashmir
dispute will remain on the UN agenda until the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their will, according to the agreed method prescribed
by the Security Council a plebiscite
under the auspices of the United Nations,” the Pakistan envoy added.