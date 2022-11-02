Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Despite the right to self-determination being UN Charter’s “cardinal

principle”, Pakistan has deplored

that millions of people, including

Kashmiris, continue to live under

alien domination and foreign occupation. “The price of this failure is

being paid, in blood, by successive

generations of people living under foreign occupation,” Ambassador Munir Akram, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to

the UN, told the General Assembly’s

Third Committee, which deals with

social, humanitarian and cultural

issues, on Monday.

Speaking in a debate on ‘Right

of the peoples to self-determination, he said that suppression of this

“fountainhead of all other rights”, often brutal and violent, is one of the

gravest violations of Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, referring to extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced

disappearances, rape and sexual violence, torture, curfews, communication blackouts, lockdown of civilian populations, illegal settlements

and demographic changes.

The right to self-determination

must be exercised freely, cannot

lapse with time and must not be obfuscated or eclipsed by conflating

it with terrorism, the Pakistani envoy said. Despite these clear injunctions of international law, Aamir

Khan said that millions continue to

live under alien domination and foreign occupation, calling it a “betrayal” of the UN Charter. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said,

bloodletting has gone on for seventy-five years and has accounted for

the lives of over 100,000 Kashmiris,

who have suffered decades of occupation awaiting the fulfillment of

their UN-promised inalienable right

to self-determination.

Since India’s annexation of Jumma and Kashmir in 2019, there have

been arbitrary arrests, abductions,

violence and a lack of hospitals to

care for the wounded, Aamir Khan

said. “Harrowing stories abound of

widespread torture, inhumane or

degrading treatment and arbitrary

arrests; of how thousands including

children have been abducted from

their homes in the dead of the night,

without any trace; of hospitals running dangerously short of supplies

and turning into graveyards.”

India, he said, ignores the lesson

of history that a people’s yearning

for freedom can never be crushed

by brute force. “We would like to reaffirm that the Jammu and Kashmir

dispute will remain on the UN agenda until the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their will, according to the agreed method prescribed

by the Security Council a plebiscite

under the auspices of the United Nations,” the Pakistan envoy added.