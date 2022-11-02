Share:

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reached Beijing on a two-day visit to China. Senior Chinese officials

received the prime minister and his delegation at the Beijing Airport. During

his stay in China, the prime minister will

meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership

nd exchange views on regional and global developments. This is the first visit of Shehbaz Sharif to

China since assuming office in April this year. PM’s

visit represents continuity of the frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

‘CPEC’S REVITALISATION IN FOCUS’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said

during his visit to China that he would hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the revitalisation of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The prime minister said the second phase of

CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socioeconomic progress that would uplift the quality of the

people’s lives. “There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle,” he said in a tweet, stressing that his discussions with Chinese leadership

would focus on the revitalisation of CPEC among

many other things. The prime minister said he

was honoured to be among the first few leaders to

have been invited after the historic 20th National

Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled

to meet the Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen. The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood,

Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Information

Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Board of

Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for

Defence Production Sardar Israr Tareen, and PM’s

Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Fahd Hussain, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Sindh

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.