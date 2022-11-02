Share:

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan and Japan have a long history of friendship and the people of Pakistan always appreciated the humanistic aspect of this cooperation.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad in connection with the 68th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defence Forces day.

The Minister said Japan has always contributed for the betterment of the people of Pakistan from the last many years.

He said that economic relations between Pakistan and Japan are strong and it is high time to refresh this very positive friendship to enhance people-to-people contact.