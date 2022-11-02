Share:

ISLAMABAD - Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy

was held at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad

Khan Niazi presided over the conference.

The conference reviewed maritime security situation of the region, operational preparedness of

Pakistan Navy and training and welfare of the soldiers. It was reiterated that Pakistan Navy is always ready to give befitting response to any aggression. During the conference, the Naval Chief

was briefed on the ongoing and future plans of Pakistan Navy.