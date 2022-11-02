ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office yesterday said that the statement made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov regarding Pakistan was “unfounded and baseless.”
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar
Ahmed said: “We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement.”
He said the senator’s statement was without any
rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.
As per details, the Russian state-owned news
agency quoted Senator Igor Morozov saying,
“Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies for
creating nuclear weapons…Ukrainian specialists
travelled to Pakistan and received a delegation
from Pakistan to discuss technologies for creating
nuclear weapons.”
“We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the Foreign Office spokesperson added.