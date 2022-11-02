ISLAMABAD   -    The Foreign Office yesterday said that the statement made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov regarding Pakistan was “unfounded and baseless.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar

Ahmed said: “We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement.”

He said the senator’s statement was without any

rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

As per details, the Russian state-owned news

agency quoted Senator Igor Morozov saying,

“Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies for

creating nuclear weapons…Ukrainian specialists

travelled to Pakistan and received a delegation

from Pakistan to discuss technologies for creating

nuclear weapons.”

“We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the Foreign Office spokesperson added. 

