Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has directed that the best arrangements should be made for the people coming to attend the annual international tablighi ijtema at Raiwind as they are the guests of the Punjab government who would be extended the best hospitality.

While chairing a meeting at his office to review arrangements, security plans and other issues, the CM noted that a large number of people, from across the globe, are attending this annually-held congregation.

The CM asked the administration to complete arrangements on time while ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said and added that the number of wardens should also be increased for a smooth flow of traffic.

The administration and line departments should ensure the implementation of a security plan, along with best arrangements, while maintaining prompt coordination; he said and directed the secretary C&W and DG LDA to submit a report about repair and maintenance of area roads after completing the job on a priority basis. Suitable lighting arrangements should also be ensured around the venue including the Raiwind by-pass and WASA should ensure maintaining the effective supply of water for the participants, he said.

The CM also ordered maintaining the best food arrangements for police and other duty officials. The number of Rescue 1122 staff should be increased and special arrangements be made at the Wagha border for the visitors coming from India, he said. Every department should work like a team as I would visit to review arrangements, he added. The first phase would contribute from November 4 to 6 while the second phase would be held from November 11 to 13.

Imtiaz Ghani of annual tablighi congregation Raiwind, Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Rasikh Elahi, IG police, principal secretary to CM, Maulana Amir Ahsan, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Anwar Ghani, Aftab Ghani, and Malik Hafeez Anjum, secretary & DG Auqaf, commissioner and CCPO Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122 and former BoP President Hamesh Khan attended the meeting.

CM felicitates IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has congratulated IG Police Faisal Shahkar on being elected as the police advisor for peace operations of the UN secretary-general. It is an honor for Pakistan and recognition of the professionalism of the Punjab Police; he noted and concluded that Faisal Shahkar was a professional and hardworking police officer and he prayed for his successes.