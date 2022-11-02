Share:

Without revolutionary theory there can

be no revolutionary movement.

–Vladimir Lenin

The New Economic Policy (NEP) enacted by the Soviet Union from 1921 to 1928 signified a switch in the country’s strategy. It moved away from extreme centralisation and doctrinaire socialism. By 1918, the economy of Russia came to a point of total breakdown, resulting in the Kronshtadt Rebellion of March 1921. This convinced Vladimir Lenin, the leader of the Communist Party, that there was a need to move away from socialist policies in order to maintain the policy’s hold on power. Thus, the NEP was implemented. It marked the return of agriculture, retail trade, and small-scale private ownership. Meanwhile, the state held control of the heavy industries, transport, banking and foreign trade. Money was reintroduced into the economy and the peasantry was allowed to cultivate its own land, while paying taxes to the state. This brought about some stability to the struggling economy and allowed the people to recover from civil war and years of mismanagement.