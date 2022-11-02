Share:

LAHORE-Platinum Homes and Master Paints Black won the opening day matches of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by Dawn Bread on Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match of the opening day, Platinum Homes edged out FG/Din Polo by a close margin of 6-5½. Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi of Platinum Homes showed a great game and smashed in superb six goals while English player Edward Morris contributed with a hat-trick. Shah Shamyl Alam and Farhad Muhammad Shaikh converted one goal each from FG/Din Polo.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints Black played a great game and defeated Team Barry’s by 8-7. Argentinean player Manuel Caranza was in sublime form and pumped in splendid seven goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir slammed in one goal each for Master Paints Black. Daniyal Sheikh and Rulo Trotz hammered a hat-trick each from the losing side, which had a half-goal advantage.

Today (Wednesday), two important matches will be contested as Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steel will take on Dawn Bread at 1:30 pm while Diamond Paints face Guard Group at 2:30 pm.

The opening day matches were witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Executive Committee members Feroze Gulzar, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, players and their families.