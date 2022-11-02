ISLAMABAD - Minister
for
Information
and
Broadcasting
Marriyum
Aurang
zeb Tuesday said the Pakistan Mus
lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knew
how to deal with the Pakistan Teh
reek-e-Insaf’s
(PTI) long march
which was aimed at creating chaos
and anarchy in the country.
“Imran Khan’s long march will be
sent packing before it would make it
to Islamabad,” she said while talking
to the media on the political situation and Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif’s visit to China.
She said the PTI had planned to
turn the long march into “bloody
march, but the government would
protect the citizens’ life and property at all cost.
Imran Niazi wanted to get a date of
fresh election through “bloodshed,
abuses, guns and bloody revolution”,
which was near to impossible, she
remarked.
He was bent upon on dividing the
nation and creating the anarchy, she
said, adding Imran Khan wanted a
martial law in the country as he had
already hatched a conspiracy to pit
the police forces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the police
of Federal Capital.
She said democracy would flourish
in the country and the masses would
be served in the best possible way.
Marriyum said the statements of
Imran Khan showed his desperation
to regain the power.
He wanted anarchy, chaos and
bloodshed instead of democracy,
peace and development in the country. She criticized the PTI chief for
openly asking the institutions to interfere in politics by ousting a democratically elected government.
The general elections would be
held on time, and after the completion of the current government’s term, she added. The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif had announced a historic
Kissan package for the development of agriculture sector, adding the directives had been passed
on to the relevant departments
for early implementation of the
initiative. Imran Niazi was an ‘autocrat’ who had received the certificate of corruption and incompetency by ruling the country for
four years, she alleged.
“When a verdict comes against his
will he [Imran] started threatening the state institutions,” she said,
adding the people knew the fascist mindset of Imran Niazi and the
real truth behind the so-called revolution. Marriyum said Imran Khan
who used to call others thieves could
not prove a single allegation against
Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail
during his tenure.
He [Imran] filed fake cases and accused PML-N leaders including Hanif Abbasi, Salman Rafiq and Saad
Rafiq of corruption, but failed to produce single evidence in the country
of law, the minister claimed.
As regards the prime minister’s
visit to China, the minister was confident that it would give impetus
to the CPEC envisioned by Chinese
President Xi Jinping and former
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif