Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister

for

Information

and

Broadcasting

Marriyum

Aurang

zeb Tuesday said the Pakistan Mus

lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knew

how to deal with the Pakistan Teh

reek-e-Insaf’s

(PTI) long march

which was aimed at creating chaos

and anarchy in the country.

“Imran Khan’s long march will be

sent packing before it would make it

to Islamabad,” she said while talking

to the media on the political situation and Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif’s visit to China.

She said the PTI had planned to

turn the long march into “bloody

march, but the government would

protect the citizens’ life and property at all cost.

Imran Niazi wanted to get a date of

fresh election through “bloodshed,

abuses, guns and bloody revolution”,

which was near to impossible, she

remarked.

He was bent upon on dividing the

nation and creating the anarchy, she

said, adding Imran Khan wanted a

martial law in the country as he had

already hatched a conspiracy to pit

the police forces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the police

of Federal Capital.

She said democracy would flourish

in the country and the masses would

be served in the best possible way.

Marriyum said the statements of

Imran Khan showed his desperation

to regain the power.

He wanted anarchy, chaos and

bloodshed instead of democracy,

peace and development in the country. She criticized the PTI chief for

openly asking the institutions to interfere in politics by ousting a democratically elected government.

The general elections would be

held on time, and after the completion of the current government’s term, she added. The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif had announced a historic

Kissan package for the development of agriculture sector, adding the directives had been passed

on to the relevant departments

for early implementation of the

initiative. Imran Niazi was an ‘autocrat’ who had received the certificate of corruption and incompetency by ruling the country for

four years, she alleged.

“When a verdict comes against his

will he [Imran] started threatening the state institutions,” she said,

adding the people knew the fascist mindset of Imran Niazi and the

real truth behind the so-called revolution. Marriyum said Imran Khan

who used to call others thieves could

not prove a single allegation against

Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail

during his tenure.

He [Imran] filed fake cases and accused PML-N leaders including Hanif Abbasi, Salman Rafiq and Saad

Rafiq of corruption, but failed to produce single evidence in the country

of law, the minister claimed.

As regards the prime minister’s

visit to China, the minister was confident that it would give impetus

to the CPEC envisioned by Chinese

President Xi Jinping and former

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif