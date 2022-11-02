ISLAMABAD    -     Police Islamabad have 

apprehended four 

criminals including 

bike lifter and recovered stolen motorbike, 

hashish and weapons 

with ammunition from 

their possession, a police public relations 

officer said on Tuesday. He said that DIG 

Operations Sohail Zafar 

Chatha had ordered all 

Divisional Police officers to curb the crime 

in their respective areas and arrest those 

involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, the 

Shalimar police arrested 

an accused namely Muhammad Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession