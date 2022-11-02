ISLAMABAD - Police Islamabad have
apprehended four
criminals including
bike lifter and recovered stolen motorbike,
hashish and weapons
with ammunition from
their possession, a police public relations
officer said on Tuesday. He said that DIG
Operations Sohail Zafar
Chatha had ordered all
Divisional Police officers to curb the crime
in their respective areas and arrest those
involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, the
Shalimar police arrested
an accused namely Muhammad Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession