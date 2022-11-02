Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police Islamabad have

apprehended four

criminals including

bike lifter and recovered stolen motorbike,

hashish and weapons

with ammunition from

their possession, a police public relations

officer said on Tuesday. He said that DIG

Operations Sohail Zafar

Chatha had ordered all

Divisional Police officers to curb the crime

in their respective areas and arrest those

involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, the

Shalimar police arrested

an accused namely Muhammad Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession