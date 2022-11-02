Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police Islamabad have apprehended four criminals including bike lifter and recovered stolen motorbike, hashish and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all Divisional Police officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, the Shalimar police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, Sihala police arrested two accused namely Shahzad Khan and Shahid Riaz and recovered 1,340 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.