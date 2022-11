Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has

accorded his approval to three

different bills earlier adopted

by the parliament. The president approved these bills under Article 75 of the Constitution which became the acts of

parliament. These bills include

Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill,

2022 and Torture and Custodial

Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022.