Lahore-The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday reapproved five bills rejected by Punjab governor ignoring Opposition’s calls for lack of quorum in the house.

Senior member of the panel of chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad who presided over the siting suspended the Question Hour on labor and human resources department and allowed the Treasury to move the bills. They included the Punjab Ehsaas Bill 2022, The Urdu Language Bill 2022, The Multan University of Science and Technology Bill 2022, The Punjab Local Government Bill 2021 and The Sahara University Bill 2022.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Raja Basharat told the House that these bills had earlier been passed by the Assembly and sent to the governor for approval, but he did assent the bills.

Earlier, the provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, Muhammad Raja Basharat, presented the Punjab Industries Control on Establishment and Enlargement Bill 2022, which was approved by the house with a majority vote.

During the course of legislation, the Opposition pointed out lack of quorum in the house, but the panel of chairman ignored its calls. He maintained that the Opposition should not point out quorum on private members day.

Also, prayers were offered for senior journalist Arshad Sharif Shaheed and Sadaf Naeem Shaheed in Tuesday’s assembly sitting. After completing the agenda, the panel of chairman adjourned the sitting till November 16.