.RIYADH - The Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has joined hands with Saudi Cricket Federation (SCF) for promotion of cricket in the country after a detailed meeting with Chairman HRH Prince Saud Bin Mishal AlSaud. Both the parties discussed about making Saudi Arabia a force to reckon in cricket world in near future. “We want to thank Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar for showing interest in development and promotion of Saudi cricket,” HRH Prince Saud Bin Mishal AlSaud said. “In coming years we want to compete with the best teams of the world and such partnerships can help us to achieve our goals.” Nadeem Omar stated he was delighted with the vision of the HRH Prince. “We are delighted to meet with the Chairman SCF and listen to his vision for cricket. They indeed have revolutionary concept that has the potential to put the Saudi cricket on map of cricket world,” Nadeem said.