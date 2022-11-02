FAISALABAD   -   Regional Office of Banking 

Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has 

started functioning in the city to 

facilitate people of the area.

According to BMP Media Advisor Syed Waseemuddin, the regional office of Banking Mohtasib 

was setup in the Banking Services 

Corporation (BSC) State Bank of 

Pakistan (SBP) Building Faisalabad where it started functioning 

from Tuesday (November 01, 

2022). He said the office would 

help the banking customers of 

this area to get speedy justice at 

their doorsteps. Earlier, they had 

to contact regional office Lahore 

or Multan for redressal of their 

banking related grievances. 

He said the BMP Secretariat 

was working in Karachi while six 

regional offices were setup in various parts of the country including 

Marriyum says firing on Imran Khan should not be politicized; demands thorough probe into incident

Faisalabad. Another BMP office 

would start work in Muzaffarabad, 

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), 

very soon. The entire service of 

BMP was free of cost and the complainant had no need to engage 

any advocate or legal counsel to 

plead their cases, he added.

THREE ILLEGAL HOUSING 

SCHEMES SEALED

The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority 

(FDA) sealed three illegal housing schemes here on Tuesday. 

FDA spokesperson said the inspection team checked the legal 

status of various private housing 

societies in the city and found 

three colonies illegal. The team 

sealed the offices of Al-Noor Garden and Bismillah Garden in Chak 

No 232-RB and Green Town in 

Chak No 258-RB. The illegal constructions were also demolished 

with the help of heavy machinery.

TEACHERS, STUDENTS 

SENSITISED ABOUT PROPER 

First winter rain with snowfall expected in country from weekend

DISPOSAL OF WASTE

A seminar was arranged for 

teachers and students of a private school by Faisalabad Waste 

Management Company (FWMC) 

to sensitise them about environmental changes and disposal of 

waste properly.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz 

Bandesha, and a large number 

of students were present. The 

team sensitised the participants 

about increase in environment 

pollution, causes of environmental changes and other elements. CEO Bilal Feroz said that 

sensitising the youth regarding 

environmental changes, its effects and protection of the atmosphere was the need of the hour.

He said that all stakeholders 

including teachers, students and 

civil society should stand with 

government efforts for the protection of the environment. He 

said that FWMC was regularly 

PM, ministers condemn firing on Imran Khan's container, summons report

holding awareness sessions at education institutes in this regard.

DC PROMISES STRICT PRICE 

CONTROL MECHANISM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran 

Hamid Sheikh said on Tuesday 

that a price control mechanism 

would be implemented in to to to 

provide maximum relief to masses. Chairing a meeting here on 

Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their 

efforts for inspection of markets 

and bazaars to ensure availability 

of daily-use items on fixed rates. 