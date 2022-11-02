FAISALABAD - Regional Office of Banking
Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has
started functioning in the city to
facilitate people of the area.
According to BMP Media Advisor Syed Waseemuddin, the regional office of Banking Mohtasib
was setup in the Banking Services
Corporation (BSC) State Bank of
Pakistan (SBP) Building Faisalabad where it started functioning
from Tuesday (November 01,
2022). He said the office would
help the banking customers of
this area to get speedy justice at
their doorsteps. Earlier, they had
to contact regional office Lahore
or Multan for redressal of their
banking related grievances.
He said the BMP Secretariat
was working in Karachi while six
regional offices were setup in various parts of the country including
Faisalabad. Another BMP office
would start work in Muzaffarabad,
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK),
very soon. The entire service of
BMP was free of cost and the complainant had no need to engage
any advocate or legal counsel to
plead their cases, he added.
THREE ILLEGAL HOUSING
SCHEMES SEALED
The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority
(FDA) sealed three illegal housing schemes here on Tuesday.
FDA spokesperson said the inspection team checked the legal
status of various private housing
societies in the city and found
three colonies illegal. The team
sealed the offices of Al-Noor Garden and Bismillah Garden in Chak
No 232-RB and Green Town in
Chak No 258-RB. The illegal constructions were also demolished
with the help of heavy machinery.
TEACHERS, STUDENTS
SENSITISED ABOUT PROPER
DISPOSAL OF WASTE
A seminar was arranged for
teachers and students of a private school by Faisalabad Waste
Management Company (FWMC)
to sensitise them about environmental changes and disposal of
waste properly.
FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz
Bandesha, and a large number
of students were present. The
team sensitised the participants
about increase in environment
pollution, causes of environmental changes and other elements. CEO Bilal Feroz said that
sensitising the youth regarding
environmental changes, its effects and protection of the atmosphere was the need of the hour.
He said that all stakeholders
including teachers, students and
civil society should stand with
government efforts for the protection of the environment. He
said that FWMC was regularly
holding awareness sessions at education institutes in this regard.
DC PROMISES STRICT PRICE
CONTROL MECHANISM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran
Hamid Sheikh said on Tuesday
that a price control mechanism
would be implemented in to to to
provide maximum relief to masses. Chairing a meeting here on
Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their
efforts for inspection of markets
and bazaars to ensure availability
of daily-use items on fixed rates.