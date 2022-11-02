Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Office of Banking

Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has

started functioning in the city to

facilitate people of the area.

According to BMP Media Advisor Syed Waseemuddin, the regional office of Banking Mohtasib

was setup in the Banking Services

Corporation (BSC) State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP) Building Faisalabad where it started functioning

from Tuesday (November 01,

2022). He said the office would

help the banking customers of

this area to get speedy justice at

their doorsteps. Earlier, they had

to contact regional office Lahore

or Multan for redressal of their

banking related grievances.

He said the BMP Secretariat

was working in Karachi while six

regional offices were setup in various parts of the country including

Faisalabad. Another BMP office

would start work in Muzaffarabad,

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK),

very soon. The entire service of

BMP was free of cost and the complainant had no need to engage

any advocate or legal counsel to

plead their cases, he added.

THREE ILLEGAL HOUSING

SCHEMES SEALED

The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority

(FDA) sealed three illegal housing schemes here on Tuesday.

FDA spokesperson said the inspection team checked the legal

status of various private housing

societies in the city and found

three colonies illegal. The team

sealed the offices of Al-Noor Garden and Bismillah Garden in Chak

No 232-RB and Green Town in

Chak No 258-RB. The illegal constructions were also demolished

with the help of heavy machinery.

TEACHERS, STUDENTS

SENSITISED ABOUT PROPER

DISPOSAL OF WASTE

A seminar was arranged for

teachers and students of a private school by Faisalabad Waste

Management Company (FWMC)

to sensitise them about environmental changes and disposal of

waste properly.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz

Bandesha, and a large number

of students were present. The

team sensitised the participants

about increase in environment

pollution, causes of environmental changes and other elements. CEO Bilal Feroz said that

sensitising the youth regarding

environmental changes, its effects and protection of the atmosphere was the need of the hour.

He said that all stakeholders

including teachers, students and

civil society should stand with

government efforts for the protection of the environment. He

said that FWMC was regularly

holding awareness sessions at education institutes in this regard.

DC PROMISES STRICT PRICE

CONTROL MECHANISM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran

Hamid Sheikh said on Tuesday

that a price control mechanism

would be implemented in to to to

provide maximum relief to masses. Chairing a meeting here on

Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to accelerate their

efforts for inspection of markets

and bazaars to ensure availability

of daily-use items on fixed rates.