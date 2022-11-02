Share:

LAHORE- Reshuffling continues in Punjab as Punjab government orders transfer of 5 high rank bureaucrates of grade 19 and 18.

According to the official notification NaziaJabeen (Information Group/BS-19), Chief, World Trade Organization (WTO), Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, Government of the Punjab has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Additional Secretary (Admn.), Information & Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, against a vacant post.

In addition to his own duties Dr. Muhammad Bashir (APMO/ BS-19) Services Hospital Lahorehas been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Lahore, for a period of 3 months or till the appointment of the regular incumbent of the post.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary (General) to Chief Secretary Punjab,Fahad Mumtaz BS-18 has been transferred with direction to report to the S&GAD, making him enable toproceed on 88 days ex-Pakistan leave w.e.f 03,11,2022. Post Fahad Mumtaz transfer, BS-18 officer Khuram Shahzadunder transfer as Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s officehas been posted as Deputy secretary (General) to Chief Secretary Punjab. Dr. Qadeer Ahmad Bajwa BS-18, at the disposal Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Planning) Agriculture Department Punjab, against a vacant post.