ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 24 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 224.5 and Rs 226.5 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs 219.32 against the previous close of Rs 219.45. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.49, whereas a decrease 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 254.71 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 255.65. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas and 07 paisas to close at Rs 60.07 and Rs 58.72 respectively.