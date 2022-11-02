Share:

LAHORE -Former Pakistan Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to remove Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman after Pakistan team’s humiliating performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. In a statement issued from London on Tuesday, Sarafraz said Ramiz Raja is no longer capable of running an institution like PCB as every Pakistani is disappointed over the shameful defeat of Pakistan cricket team against Zimbabwe in the World Cup. “The national cricket team is seriously lacking proper training and management and as such Raja, being head of the institution, is more responsible for team’s poor showing and he has now failed to exhibit the qualities of maturity, professionalism and the grandeur required for such a prestigious post.” The former pacer said Ramiz has failed to resume club cricket in Pakistan and has shown no interest in holding elections of cricket associations while the programme held for Youth Cricket Development has been a failure despite spending huge amounts. “It is time to remove Ramiz before his temper and immaturity inflict further damage to Pakistan cricket.” He suggested appointment of Aamir Sohail as a coordinator to implement the orders of PM for the resumption of departmental cricket and relevant institutions,” Sarfaraz concluded