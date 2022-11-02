Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan

Tuesday appointed advocates

Farogh Naseem, Salman Akram Raja

and Zahid Ibrahim as amici curiae

and issued notices to Pakistan Bar

Council and Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) to assist court in presidential reference on Reko Diq project.

A five-member bench of the apex

court headed by Chief Justice of

Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial

and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan,

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya

Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the

presidential reference. During the

hearing, Additional Attorney General

(AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the

bench that after the Supreme Court

judgment in 2013 the Balochistan

govt started the Reko Diq development project and spent Rs5 to 6 billion. However, it was abandoned after

the ICSID judgment and money spent

on development gone wasted. The

AAG said that in order to save $10

billion, the federal govt has decided

to share $900 million to pay to Antofogasta, the mining company, which

is not interested in the Reko Diq project. He apprised the court that if Barrick Gold which will invest $4.5 billion on the project after sometimes

find that the project is not feasible

then Pakistan will have nothing.

Rehman argued that the federal

govt is not challenging the apex court

judgment (2013), adding it’s a massive project and in over a 20 years

the foreign company will invest huge