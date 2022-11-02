ISLAMABAD    -      The Supreme Court of Pakistan 

Tuesday appointed advocates 

Farogh Naseem, Salman Akram Raja 

and Zahid Ibrahim as amici curiae 

and issued notices to Pakistan Bar 

Council and Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) to assist court in presidential reference on Reko Diq project.

A five-member bench of the apex 

court headed by Chief Justice of 

Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial 

and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, 

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya 

Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the 

presidential reference. During the 

hearing, Additional Attorney General 

(AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the 

bench that after the Supreme Court 

judgment in 2013 the Balochistan 

govt started the Reko Diq development project and spent Rs5 to 6 billion. However, it was abandoned after 

Marriyum says firing on Imran Khan should not be politicized; demands thorough probe into incident

the ICSID judgment and money spent 

on development gone wasted. The 

AAG said that in order to save $10 

billion, the federal govt has decided 

to share $900 million to pay to Antofogasta, the mining company, which 

is not interested in the Reko Diq project. He apprised the court that if Barrick Gold which will invest $4.5 billion on the project after sometimes 

find that the project is not feasible 

then Pakistan will have nothing. 

Rehman argued that the federal 

govt is not challenging the apex court 

judgment (2013), adding it’s a massive project and in over a 20 years 

the foreign company will invest huge