SIALKOT   -   Sialkot would get the status of 

a metropolitan city after the 

establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) which 

would help usher in a new era 

of development in the district. 

To make the Sialkot Development Authority fully functional, 

the district administration, municipal corporation and district 

council will cooperate fully to 

begin its services as soon as 

possible. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a 

meeting here on Tuesday. SDA 

Founder Chairman Chaudhry 

Asif Ali Bajwa was also present. 

Addressing the participants, 

the DC congratulated Chaudhry 

Asif Ali Bajwa over becoming the SDA Chairman and expressed the hope that he would 

fulfill the responsibilities given 

to him by Chief Minister Punjab 

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He said the SDA would be activated with the appointment 

of Director General (DG) and 

notification of the members of 

the governing body. The Deputy Commissioner said that 

initially the scope of SDA services would be limited to the 

Municipal Corporation Sialkot 

and after the recommendations of the governing body, 

its scope would be extended to 

the entire district. SDA Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa 

said that SDA would first do 

the master planning of Sialkot 

district and housing planning 

would be done keeping in mind 

the needs of the next 50 years.

“I will perform my duties honestly according to the constitution and law and ideal working 

relationship will be established 

with all institutions so that we 

can work together for the construction and development of 

the district,” he added. 

The meeting was attended 

by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/

Administrator Municipal 

Corporation Sialkot Rizwan 

Mehmood, Additional Deputy 

Commissioner (ADC) Finance 

and Planning Syeda Amina 

Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Mahim Mushtaq, 