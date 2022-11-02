Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot would get the status of

a metropolitan city after the

establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) which

would help usher in a new era

of development in the district.

To make the Sialkot Development Authority fully functional,

the district administration, municipal corporation and district

council will cooperate fully to

begin its services as soon as

possible. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a

meeting here on Tuesday. SDA

Founder Chairman Chaudhry

Asif Ali Bajwa was also present.

Addressing the participants,

the DC congratulated Chaudhry

Asif Ali Bajwa over becoming the SDA Chairman and expressed the hope that he would

fulfill the responsibilities given

to him by Chief Minister Punjab

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He said the SDA would be activated with the appointment

of Director General (DG) and

notification of the members of

the governing body. The Deputy Commissioner said that

initially the scope of SDA services would be limited to the

Municipal Corporation Sialkot

and after the recommendations of the governing body,

its scope would be extended to

the entire district. SDA Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa

said that SDA would first do

the master planning of Sialkot

district and housing planning

would be done keeping in mind

the needs of the next 50 years.

“I will perform my duties honestly according to the constitution and law and ideal working

relationship will be established

with all institutions so that we

can work together for the construction and development of

the district,” he added.

The meeting was attended

by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/

Administrator Municipal

Corporation Sialkot Rizwan

Mehmood, Additional Deputy

Commissioner (ADC) Finance

and Planning Syeda Amina

Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Mahim Mushtaq,