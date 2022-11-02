SIALKOT - Sialkot would get the status of
a metropolitan city after the
establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) which
would help usher in a new era
of development in the district.
To make the Sialkot Development Authority fully functional,
the district administration, municipal corporation and district
council will cooperate fully to
begin its services as soon as
possible. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a
meeting here on Tuesday. SDA
Founder Chairman Chaudhry
Asif Ali Bajwa was also present.
Addressing the participants,
the DC congratulated Chaudhry
Asif Ali Bajwa over becoming the SDA Chairman and expressed the hope that he would
fulfill the responsibilities given
to him by Chief Minister Punjab
Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.
He said the SDA would be activated with the appointment
of Director General (DG) and
notification of the members of
the governing body. The Deputy Commissioner said that
initially the scope of SDA services would be limited to the
Municipal Corporation Sialkot
and after the recommendations of the governing body,
its scope would be extended to
the entire district. SDA Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa
said that SDA would first do
the master planning of Sialkot
district and housing planning
would be done keeping in mind
the needs of the next 50 years.
“I will perform my duties honestly according to the constitution and law and ideal working
relationship will be established
with all institutions so that we
can work together for the construction and development of
the district,” he added.
The meeting was attended
by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/
Administrator Municipal
Corporation Sialkot Rizwan
Mehmood, Additional Deputy
Commissioner (ADC) Finance
and Planning Syeda Amina
Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Mahim Mushtaq,