Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral interests and political situation acme under discussion.

Sanjrani while praising the Punjab CM’s measures for welfare of masses in the province said that he is taking exemplary steps for the welfare of people in short period.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that the provincial government will go to the last extent to provide relief to the common man.

He said that the PML-N used the welfare projects of my time as political ego, adding that the PML-N has always been indulged in politics of revenge, while the axis of his party’s politics is the welfare of the poor man.