ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister and Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator

Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday challenged an earlier claim of the Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) that he was

not tortured in its custody.

Addressing a press conference here,

he called on Chief Justice of Pakistan

(CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order investigate into the matter of his custodial

torture and deliver justice. At the same

time, he also appealed to the Chief of

Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

to summon Additional Director of FIA’s

Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz Khan in General

Headquarters (GHQ) before his retirement and he would tell within five minutes who was behind his torture.

“This is an appeal of a citizen of Pakistan and a sitting senator.” Again addressing the army chief, he said, “Please

send your men to me to determine who

played such a brutal game with a sitting

senator.” He also requested the Supreme

Court to take the CCTV footage from his

house into custody and order a forensic

audit to determine the veracity of his

claims. He said that geo fencing and telephones’ examinations should be ordered

to ascertain who was laughing at my cries

and who made a video when I was being beaten and stripped napped. He said

that Additional Director Khan should be

investigated as he was a witness to the

whole scene and he had been driving the

vehicle in which he was being taken to an

unknown place after his arrest by FIA.

The PTI leader said that he was not

only tortured within his house, but

was also beaten the entire way till he

was taken to an unknown place where

he was again physically attacked and

stripped naked forcefully. Swati was arrested, earlier this month, by the FIA’s

Cyber Crime Wing for tweeting against

COAS General Bajwa. Since his arrest,

he has alleged that he was tortured and

stripped naked after FIA handed over

to him to the officials of an intelligence

agency. He has named two military officials behind his ordeal.

In his presser, he waved a copy of the

Constitution and lamented that “this

rulebook is not applicable to some few

hundred people.” “I will knock at the

door of all international institutions

that if a senator is not protected, no citizen is safe in this country.”Senator Swati claimed that he was a living corpse

and fighting for his fundamental rights.

“I believe that this sacrifice … will protect a citizen, a journalist, a professor

or a general from being stripped naked

in the future.” During his press conference, Swati thanked the CJP for referring his case to the apex court’s Human

Rights Cell. He appealed to higher judiciary to deliver justice to prevent such

incidents of torture in future.