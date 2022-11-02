ISLAMABAD   -       Former federal minister and Pakistan 

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator 

Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday challenged an earlier claim of the Federal 

Investigation Agency (FIA) that he was 

not tortured in its custody.

Addressing a press conference here, 

he called on Chief Justice of Pakistan 

(CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order investigate into the matter of his custodial 

torture and deliver justice. At the same 

time, he also appealed to the Chief of 

Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa 

to summon Additional Director of FIA’s 

Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz Khan in General 

Headquarters (GHQ) before his retirement and he would tell within five minutes who was behind his torture. 

“This is an appeal of a citizen of Pakistan and a sitting senator.” Again addressing the army chief, he said, “Please 

send your men to me to determine who 

played such a brutal game with a sitting 

senator.” He also requested the Supreme 

Court to take the CCTV footage from his 

house into custody and order a forensic 

audit to determine the veracity of his 

claims. He said that geo fencing and telephones’ examinations should be ordered 

to ascertain who was laughing at my cries 

and who made a video when I was being beaten and stripped napped. He said 

that Additional Director Khan should be 

investigated as he was a witness to the 

whole scene and he had been driving the 

vehicle in which he was being taken to an 

unknown place after his arrest by FIA.

The PTI leader said that he was not 

only tortured within his house, but 

was also beaten the entire way till he 

was taken to an unknown place where 

he was again physically attacked and 

stripped naked forcefully. Swati was arrested, earlier this month, by the FIA’s 

Cyber Crime Wing for tweeting against 

COAS General Bajwa. Since his arrest, 

he has alleged that he was tortured and 

stripped naked after FIA handed over 

to him to the officials of an intelligence 

agency. He has named two military officials behind his ordeal.

In his presser, he waved a copy of the 

Constitution and lamented that “this 

rulebook is not applicable to some few 

hundred people.” “I will knock at the 

door of all international institutions 

that if a senator is not protected, no citizen is safe in this country.”Senator Swati claimed that he was a living corpse 

and fighting for his fundamental rights. 

“I believe that this sacrifice … will protect a citizen, a journalist, a professor 

or a general from being stripped naked 

in the future.” During his press conference, Swati thanked the CJP for referring his case to the apex court’s Human 

Rights Cell. He appealed to higher judiciary to deliver justice to prevent such 

incidents of torture in future.