ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister and Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator
Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday challenged an earlier claim of the Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) that he was
not tortured in its custody.
Addressing a press conference here,
he called on Chief Justice of Pakistan
(CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order investigate into the matter of his custodial
torture and deliver justice. At the same
time, he also appealed to the Chief of
Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa
to summon Additional Director of FIA’s
Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz Khan in General
Headquarters (GHQ) before his retirement and he would tell within five minutes who was behind his torture.
“This is an appeal of a citizen of Pakistan and a sitting senator.” Again addressing the army chief, he said, “Please
send your men to me to determine who
played such a brutal game with a sitting
senator.” He also requested the Supreme
Court to take the CCTV footage from his
house into custody and order a forensic
audit to determine the veracity of his
claims. He said that geo fencing and telephones’ examinations should be ordered
to ascertain who was laughing at my cries
and who made a video when I was being beaten and stripped napped. He said
that Additional Director Khan should be
investigated as he was a witness to the
whole scene and he had been driving the
vehicle in which he was being taken to an
unknown place after his arrest by FIA.
The PTI leader said that he was not
only tortured within his house, but
was also beaten the entire way till he
was taken to an unknown place where
he was again physically attacked and
stripped naked forcefully. Swati was arrested, earlier this month, by the FIA’s
Cyber Crime Wing for tweeting against
COAS General Bajwa. Since his arrest,
he has alleged that he was tortured and
stripped naked after FIA handed over
to him to the officials of an intelligence
agency. He has named two military officials behind his ordeal.
In his presser, he waved a copy of the
Constitution and lamented that “this
rulebook is not applicable to some few
hundred people.” “I will knock at the
door of all international institutions
that if a senator is not protected, no citizen is safe in this country.”Senator Swati claimed that he was a living corpse
and fighting for his fundamental rights.
“I believe that this sacrifice … will protect a citizen, a journalist, a professor
or a general from being stripped naked
in the future.” During his press conference, Swati thanked the CJP for referring his case to the apex court’s Human
Rights Cell. He appealed to higher judiciary to deliver justice to prevent such
incidents of torture in future.